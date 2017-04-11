St. Paul Schools picks new superintendent

On Tuesday, the St. Paul Public Schools Board voted 5-2 to select Burnsville's Joseph Gothard as St. Paul's next superintendent. (Photo: Courtesy St. Paul Public Schools)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - The St. Paul Public Schools Board of Education has chosen a preferred candidate for superintendent.

On Tuesday afternoon, the board voted 5-2 to select Burnsville's Joseph Gothard as St. Paul's next superintendent. Gothard is the current superintendent of Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Schools. He was chosen over Cheryl Logan, Chief Academic Support Officer for School District of Philadelphia.

A third candidate, Orlando Ramos, withdrew his name from consideration on March 28. The original candidate pool was 67 people.

At Tuesday's board meeting, members said that staff and parents in both candidates' home districts were emotional about the prospect of losing them. Both candidates were praised, and board members said it would be a tough call to choose just one.

Gothard became superintendent in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage in July 2013. Before that he worked in Madison as a middle school principal, a high school principal and an assistant superintendent.

He was scheduled to speak at the board meeting at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

