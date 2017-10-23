St. Paul weekend homicide victims ID'd

A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in the 900 block of University Ave. in St. Paul.

ST. PAUL - Authorities have identified two men killed in shootings last weekend in St. Paul.

The first took place early Saturday in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood. Officers responded to the intersection of Lafond Avenue and Dale Street North at about 5 a.m. on a report of a fight. When squads arrived they found 38-year-old Dawahn Darnell Littles lying in the street with a gunshot wound. Littles was brought to Regions Hospital, where he later died.

On Monday St. Paul Police confirmed that they have arrested a woman on probable charges of aiding and abetting murder.

On Sunday off-duty St. Paul officers reported hearing shots fired near Johnny Baby's bar on the 900 block of University Ave. around 2 a.m. A short time later 31-year-old Brandon Christopher Roberts was dropped off at Regions Hospital with a gunshot wound. Despite efforts to save him Roberts did not survive.

Investigators have made no arrests in that case. The murders are St. Paul's 18th and 19th of 2017.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide investigators at 651-266-5650.

