Stadium board makeover bill picks up steam

US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A House panel Tuesday gave overwhelming support to a bill that would revamp the governing board for the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, and eliminate the salary of the board chair.

The measure still has a long road ahead, but the roll call tally of 17 to 1 should send ripples through the State Capitol that the idea enjoys widespread, bipartisan support.

"I spent the entire month of December just gathering information. I didn’t want to be knee-jerk about this, I wanted us to have a thoughtful product," Rep. Sarah Anderson, the Plymouth Republican who is the chief author of the bill in the House told reporters.

Rep. Anderson has long been a critic of the MFSA, questioning why the board needs both a full-time paid chair and a full-time executive director in addition to long-term contract with stadium management and marketing company SMG.

In the past Anderson's complaints didn't catch fire in the legislature, and were dismissed by some a political attack on Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton who appointed his former staff member Michele Kelm-Helgen as board chair in 2013.

But Anderson's criticism caught a foothold this session in the wake of the public uproar over media reports that MFSA board commissioners had given unused tickets to luxury suites to friends and family free of charge. Those guests of the MFSA also went through $32,000 worth of food and drinks during 12 events at the stadium, including Vikings games.

Legislative Auditor James Nobles, in an emergency review of the stadium suites report, concluded that the stadium board broke no laws but did violate "core ethical principles" with the ticket giveaways.

"That’s why we need to have greater accountability from having legislative oversight," Anderson told fellow lawmakers Tuesday.

"There is a serious issue with the organization itself, because if they thought it was okay to give friends and family tickets, food and parking that the average Joe Citizen would never be able to afford to have, maybe, that’s a serious problem."

Most of the guests have refunded the cost of their tickets and food and beverages, and the stadium board in December adopted a no-friends-or-family policy for use of the two Norseman luxury suites the MFSA controls. Anderson's bill would put those new rules into state law.

Michele Kelm-Helgen has told lawmakers that, based on prior practices at the Metrodome, it didn't occur to her and other board members that it would be wrong to invite acquaintances to fill empty seats at events. But she has apologized to legislators, saying she heard the public uproar loud and clear.

Anderson's measure would also make sweeping changes to the makeup of the stadium board. Under current law Governor Mark Dayton appoints three board members, including the chair, and Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges appoints two members.

Anderson's proposal would change the board to seven members. The four top legislative leaders would each appoint one member, Dayton and Hodges would get one appointment each. And Legislative Auditor Nobles would be added to the board.

The board would pick a chair, but that person would be paid the same as the other board members, a per diem of $55 for each day spent on MFSA board activities plus expenses.

The bill also indirectly targets another well connected Democrat, MFSA Executive Director Ted Mondale. The legislation calls for the new board to hire a new executive director, and requires that applicants have prior experience managing large stadiums.

The lone "no" vote in the House Government Operations Committee came from Rep. Mike Nelson, a Brooklyn Park Democrat. He said he agreed with some of the reforms but help changing management of the station would be too disruptive as the MFSA prepares host Super Bowl LII at US Bank stadium.

Rep. Nelson asserted it's not good policy to react to public outrage brought on by media coverage.

"The tone deafness of the board didn’t help, but it has been ginned up into a political football that’s going on, and I think it’s there to embarrass the governor and to embarrass the sports facilities commission."

Gov. Dayton has said that the board deserved the public blow back over the luxury suites episode, but he said it's unfair to judge Kelm-Helgen and Mondale on that alone.

He said lawmakers are ignoring the work Kelm-Helgen and Mondale did for the past four years, and they deserve credit for working with contractors to get the $1.1 billion project finished ahead of time and on budget.

Anderson says she's hoping the governor won't veto the proposal if and when it reaches his desk.

"I’m a little concerned about the initial statements," Anderson remarked. "I kind of feel that he has, is still going to go with this board no matter what happens, and I just think that’s a disservice to the people who supported the stadium."

Kelm-Helgen has maintained that a strong, independent stadium board is essential to making sure the public is represented when there are disagreements between the board and the Vikings of usage and changes.

(© 2017 KARE)