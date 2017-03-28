Stand your ground, other public safety bills advance

Pistol being fired at gun range

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A bill that would expand the use of firearms for self-defense in Minnesota cleared its final committee hurdle Tuesday, and now heads to the House floor.

The Republican dominated House Public Safety Committee passed the “Defense of Dwelling and Person Act of 2017," known popularly as "Stand Your Ground" legislation, over the objections of DFL lawmakers who warned it would be vetoed.

"What is different in the bill compared to when the Governor vetoed it last time that causes you to believe there would be any different outcome?" Rep. Debra Hilstrom, a Brooklyn Park Democrat, asked her colleagues.

"I don't believe anything is," Committee Chair Tony Cornish replied. "Over the last few years the Governor has sent all sorts of letters out threatening vetoes."

Rep. Hilstrom noted that the heads of both prosecutors and police chiefs associations testified against the bill earlier this month. Companion bills in the Senate were referred to the Judiciary and Public Safety Committee, but haven't been debated.

Republican Eric Lucero of Dayton signaled that it was important to establish a public record on the issue, regardless of whether it can be signed by Gov. Mark Dayton.

"I think it’s very important that we know, that the public knows, who’s going to be on the side of individual liberty and who is not going to stand on the side of individual liberty, so Mr. Chair I request a roll call.'

In other action Cornish's committee passed the Omnibus Public Safety bill, and sent it to the House Floor.

The catch-all measure, which includes provisions from smaller bills heard by the panel earlier in the session, would make it a gross misdemeanor for protesters to block a highway, an airport entrance or a transit line.

The bill also required the Minn. Dept. of Corrections to buy or lease the idle private prison in Appleton, Minn. before expanding an existing state prison.

Corrections Commissioner Tom Roy previously testified there are more viable options for expanding prison capacity in the state without taking over the Prairie Corrections Facility.

AFSCME, the state's largest public employees union, opposes leasing the prison from its current owner Core Civic. The union argues that standards will fall, along with wages and benefits, if Core Civic is allowed to lease part of the prison to the state and operate the rest as a private prison.

Rep. Hilstrom offered an amendment that would prohibit private prisons, but it failed along a party line vote. Republicans see reopening the prison as a solution to jail overcrowding, and a boon to western Minnesota.

The committee did approve an amendment that would set guidelines for solitary confinement in Minnesota, and require the Dept. of Corrections to review cases where inmates are segregated from the general prison population.

Rep. Nick Zerwas, an Elk River Republican, called it a start in addressing the problems detailed in a series of investigative reports by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. The measure would also bar the State from releasing prisoners directly from solitary confinement to the community.

Commissioner Roy said Gov. Dayton's proposed budget includes money for additional mental health services, and funding to address the prison segregation issue.

"If we are really serious about doing the best we can for this population, then we have to enhance mental health staff and security staff that helps in this effort as well," Roy told lawmakers Tuesday.

"We would prefer to do treatment, get people better before they go back into the general population. Some of these folks are basically the worst of the worst, and they continue to present themselves in terrible ways."

Rep. Zerwas said he appreciated the Roy's willingness to work toward solutions, but said persons with mental illnesses should get the same regard as those with other medical conditions.

"If someone with heart disease or cancer or a brain tumor and were having behavior issues, make no mistake about it, we would not lock those people up for 200, 300, 400, 600 days!"

