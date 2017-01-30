State budget picture clouded by 'Trump factor'

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- There's an air of uncertainty at the State Capitol when it comes to creating a budget for the next two years, because lawmakers don't know how President Donald Trump's priorities will affect the flow of federal dollars to the Minnesota.

The promised repeal of the Affordable Care Act, and the idea of turning Medicaid into a block grant system, are both changes that could significantly alter federal funding for Minnesota's subsidized health care programs.

Myron Frans, the state budget commissioner, encountered several questions along those lines Monday as he presented Gov. Mark Dayton's spending priorities to members of the House Ways and Means Committee.

"What we look at right now, in terms of this budget, are the current law projections of what we believe we will be receiving from the federal government for health care expenditures and other items as well," Commissioner Frans told lawmakers.

Legislators want to know how Frans and his team of budget gurus will account for the Trump factor in the annual February revenue forecast, which is used as guide in passing a two-year budget that -- by law -- can't produce a deficit.

"As of now we’ve been unable to come up with a projected change we felt was solid enough to make any forecast changes."

It's especially important for Republican lawmakers who believe the state's already spending too much on health care. They're especially unhappy with Gov. Dayton's proposal to offer an expanded public health care option, as a way to help those hit by huge premiums for private plans in the individual, non-group market.

"When I first saw that in the Governor's budget plan I thought I had fallen asleep and had a dream, and we actually we have President Hillary Clinton and House Speaker Melissa Hortman," Rep. Dean said.

"I drove into to work, and I was very happy to find out that that was not the case. But actually the (governor's) budget still reflects that."

Dean and other Republicans on the panel reacted strongly against the Governor's idea of paying for an enhanced public health care option by extending the state tax on medical providers, which is currently scheduled to end in December of 2019.

"What makes you think that President Trump isn’t going to just say, 'If you want to raise taxes on yourself, we’re just going to cut funding, and you’re on your own Minnesota'?" Dean asked Frans.

Frans answered with a quote from the president.

"President Trump himself has said he wants to provide health care for everyone, and he wants to make it affordable, so obviously, I can’t imagine that we’d see a situation where we’d actually take away benefits from people," Frans asserted.

By law, the budget commissioner must project revenue and spending based on current conditions, not predictions about political decisions made in Washington D.C.

But Republican members of the Ways and Means Committee, including the chairman Jim Knoblach, said caution is warranted given President Trump's desire to make major changes in health care.

"To me that’s the reason to NOT be proposing a new public option, and to not be extending a tax until we know what’s going to happen," Rep. Knoblach told Frans.

"We are going to have to react to something, but I am a little puzzled that he’s proposing these things now before we know what we know what we’re going to be faced with."

Frans said changes may be to be made if there are further developments in the nation's capital, but for now it doesn't pay to guess.

"Besides worrying and losing more hair, we'll have to share that information as we have it, and make sure we all have the same information."

