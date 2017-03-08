State official arrested in prostitution sting

(Photo: Thinkstock)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A deputy commissioner for the Minnesota Department of Commerce is no longer in the position following an undercover prostitution sting in St. Paul.

Michael Shane Deal, 46, of Litchfield, was arrested Tuesday afternoon. He served as deputy commissioner of the state commerce department’s financial institutions division. On Wednesday night, Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Mike Rothman said Deal's appointment with the department has ended.

It is not clear if Deal was fired or if he resigned from his post.

Police say Deal was one of five people arrested, all of whom responded to an ad for sex. The sting was part of St. Paul Police's effort to curb human trafficking in the Twin Cities.

Investigators are still working the case. Charges have not yet been filed.

© 2017 KARE-TV