Stearns Co. Sheriff Sanner to retire

Stearns County Sheriff John Sanner

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Stearns County Sheriff John Sanner has announced that he will retire, effective April 17.

Sanner, who has been with the sheriff's office for 32 years and has been sheriff for the last 14 years, notified the county board this week and publicly announced his decision Tuesday.

In his retirement notice, he recommended Chief Deputy Bruce Bechtold be named as his replacement. The county board will pick the person who will serve the remainder of Sanner's term. His position is up for election in November 2018.

St. Cloud Times