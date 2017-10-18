Stearns County deputy who shot, wounded man identified

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Authorities have released the name of a Stearns County sheriff's deputy who shot and wounded a domestic assault suspect in St. Cloud.



The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identifies the deputy as Sgt. Nathan Stewart, a 14-year veteran of the sheriff's office.



Stewart and several St. Cloud police officers were investigating a possible assault just before midnight Monday. Investigators knocked on the front door when a man carrying a handgun broke a rear window and jumped out of the house.



The BCA says the 37-year-old Willmar man fired several shots and ran around the corner of the house, where he encountered Stewart. The deputy shot the man twice in the leg.



The man is expected to survive. Stewart and four St. Cloud officers are on standard administrative leave.

