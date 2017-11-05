Stillwater bar temporarily closed after fire

Patriots Tavern in Stillwater is temporarily closing after an early morning fire on Sunday. Stillwater Fire Department crews responded and say they were able to "quickly extinguish" the blaze. (Photo: Courtesy Stillwater Fire Department)

STILLWATER, Minn. - Patriots Tavern in Stillwater is temporarily closing after an early morning fire on Sunday.

The Stillwater Fire Department said on Facebook that crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and prevent extensive damage. There were no injuries and the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Patriots Tavern posted on Facebook that they will be closed for a couple of days due to the fire. They said it started when the towel storage bin caught fire and damaged their walk-in cooler.

A passerby saw the blaze and called it in, according to the tavern. They said it happened after hours.

"We will keep you all posted as to our reopen date and celebrate with a keg release party of our first house-made beer, 'Patriot Pilsner!'" the bar posted on Facebook.

