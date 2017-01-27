Stillwater ice castle to reopen after warm weather closure

STILLWATER, Minn. - Stillwater's ice castle is set to reopen after being closed several days by a stretch of balmy January weather.



The attraction is scheduled to reopen to the public on Saturday at 4 p.m.



Last week's warm temperatures caused the ice castle's walking surfaces to become slushy. The return of colder weather allowed the walking surface to be repaired for reopening.



People who bought tickets for the days the attraction was closed can reschedule their visit.

