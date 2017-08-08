Stillwater prison on lockdown after fight

Stock Image (Photo: KARE)

STILLWATER, Minn. - One of Minnesota's most secure prisons remains on lockdown Tuesday following a fight involving inmates.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) confirms that a brawl between prisoners took place at Stillwater Prison sometime Saturday. DOC spokesperson Sarah Fitzgerald says no injuries were reported to inmate or prison staff, but the institution was placed on lockdown following the fight. That means offenders remain locked in their cells rather than being let out for employment or other types of programming.

Fitzgerald says the lockdown will remain in place while an investigation into what triggered the fight is being conducted.

