Stolen WWII uniform found years later at Goodwill
At Goodwill in Forest Lake, while many shoppers this month search for what to wear on Halloween, World War II collector Matt Stone is shopping for historic uniforms to save from becoming costumes. http://kare11.tv/2gjruiw
KARE 6:16 PM. CDT October 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Shorewood father of 3 killed in Las Vegas shooting
-
Edina High School teacher under child porn investigation
-
Should you freeze your credit?
-
Shooting survivors want more than prayers for Las Vegas
-
Minnesota native critical after Las Vegas concert shooting
-
Twins remain positive following AL wild-card loss to Yankees
-
1-on-1 with Viking-turned-Voice contestant Esera Tuaolo
-
Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven's son helps dozens to safety during Las Vegas shooting
-
Revitalizing historic Minneapolis ahead of Super Bowl 52
-
Is Las Vegas the deadliest U.S. mass shooting?
More Stories
-
Dog reunited with owner 14 months after going missingOct 18, 2017, 5:38 p.m.
-
Stolen WWII uniform found years laterOct 18, 2017, 5:35 p.m.
-
Lawsuit filed in deadly Minnehaha Academy explosionOct 18, 2017, 2:24 p.m.