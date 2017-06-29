Stores prep for Sunday liquor sales

The countdown is on to Sunday liquor sales in Minnesota. (Photo: KARE 11)

Some liquor stores throughout the state are preparing to sell liquor for the first time this Sunday.

“I’m excited about it, it’s an opportunity!” explained Duane Wienke, Golden Valley Liquor Barrel. “It’s our privilege to be open and they have asked for it.”

But not everyone shares the same sentiment.

“We’ve been open just about two months,” said Rodney Brown of Cedar Lake Wine Company. Brown opened the company with his brother.

“We have decided that we will not be open on Sundays. Not that either one is right or wrong. You just have to analyze what your core customer base really looks like,” said Brown.

Stores participating in Sunday sales can be open from 11 a.m to 6 p.m.

