Strangers intervene to save man in motorcycle accident

A Belle Plaine man is fighting for his life at North Memorial Hospital after surviving a severe motorcycle accident outside Jordan. (Photo: Courtesy St. Martin family)

JORDAN, Minn. -- A Belle Plaine man is fighting for his life at North Memorial Hospital after surviving a severe motorcycle accident outside Jordan.

His family credits the kindness of strangers for helping save his life, rendering aid until emergency crews arrived.

“I think they are all angels, they had to be there for a reason,” said Katie St. Martin, his sister.



According to the Minnesota State Patrol, just after 3 p.m. this past Sunday, Christopher St. Martin, 40, of Belle Plaine was riding his Harley north on Highway 169 when car pulled out in front of him from Delaware Avenue.



St. Martin was on his way to work a double shift at Anchor Glass Container Corporation in Shakopee. Katie St. Martin said he was picking up extra shifts for overtime so he could tackle some new painting projects on his farm property.

Kellie and Rob Love and their children were headed home from an orchard visit when they witnessed the accident. Kellie Love is a Mayo Clinic health system emergency room nurse, and ran to help. Alongside appeared two more nurses, an off-duty EMT, and several more strangers soothing St. Martin.

“If it’s in you to run and help, you are going to run and help, right behind us were a lot of other people and if it wasn’t for all them helping and all of us just working together and just doing what we could to get him as stable as possible,” said Love.

“God puts you in places for a reason. It was a blessing they were all there, every single person that was brave enough and had a heart of gold to come out and help instead of just driving by. I will never forget their faces,” she added. “One day, when he is recovering and the time is right, we want to meet him, because of this they will always be family.”

St. Martin was taken to North Memorial by helicopter where he has undergone three surgeries, most recently to his jaw. His sister reports he’s broken almost every bone in his body except for his spine and right arm. She said he started raising his eyebrows in response to questions and began moving his arms and legs.

“My whole family thanks everybody that stopped and helped and that is praying. If they weren’t there, my brother might not be here,” said Katie St. Martin.

She added that after a long recovery, she believes her brother will one day want to ride a motorcycle again.

“He will be devastated it’s ruined, but we will be telling him to get a cool helmet to match his bike, because I don’t think he will stop riding.”

The driver of the car that pulled in front of St. Martin was a 75-year-old man from Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, according to an accident report. His wife and another passenger were in the car with him. They did not suffer major injuries.

According to Minnesota State Patrol Spokeswoman Tiffani Nielsen, troopers will reconstruct the crash and when the investigation is complete, the Scott County Attorney will review for any charges.



A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist St. Martin with medical expenses.



To donate, go to www.gofundme.com/n9r6me-chris-st-martin-recovery-fund.

© 2017 KARE-TV