Student leaders call for Coach Claeys' ouster

MINNEAPOLIS -- University of Minnesota student leadership urged President Eric Kaler to remove head football coach Tracy Claeys, in response to a statement he made on Twitter December 16 when his players threatened to boycott the Holiday Bowl.

The letter was signed by U of M Student Senate Chair Trish Palermo and the leaders of dozens of student organizations from the university system's campuses across the state.

"Coach Claeys is a representative of the University of Minnesota, and quite honestly his response to the boycott was embarrassing," Palermo told KARE.

"It's absolutely not representative of where the students are at. It's not representative of how we want to support sexual assault survivors, and we want to make clear to President Kaler and the University of Minnesota administration."

The players threatened to boycott the postseason bowl game over the suspension of teammates who had been found in violation of the university's code of conduct, in connection with a Sept. 2 incident involving a female student.

"The coach's tweet didn’t say anything about how this impacts sexual assault survivors. He didn’t say anything about how it impacts women. He tweeted how proud he is of his players for attempting to create a better world," Palermo, a junior majoring in English and political science, explained.

The woman reported to police that she had been sexually assaulted by several players and a recruiting prospect visiting campus. After reviewing a report by Minneapolis Police Dept. investigators, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman declined to press charges against any of the players.

He based that on his initial assessment it would be hard to prove an assault beyond a reasonable doubt, and the only video recording made available to investigators at the time didn't appear to show coercion.

Many more lurid details of the alleged attack surfaced during the University of Minnesota's own inquiry, conducted by the U's office for Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action, which led directly to the suspensions.

Gopher team leaders, in announcing their boycott, complained that the EOAA probe had unfairly denied due process to several of the suspended players, but President Kaler responded by saying the school's policies weren't going to changed to avoid forfeiting a bowl game.

"The coach's tweet was a huge step back. Sexual assault is a huge issue on campus, and education about consent is an issue we need to be fighting," Palermo asserted.

"The reality is that our Affirmative Consent policy goes a long way in defining what consent is, and when somebody is intoxicated they're unable to give consent. The policy clarifies that for people who have not had the opportunity to receive sexual assault education."

The players ended their boycott Dec. 17 and upset Washington State in the Holiday Bowl Tuesday night, playing without the suspended student athletes. Claeys has said that his Twitter post was not meant to cast doubt on the issue of sexual assault. He said he was showing solidarity with his players on the issue of due process.

Athletic Director Mark Coyle issued a statement Wednesday saying he plans to meet with Claeys after they both return to the Twin Cities "to talk about the future and my expectations for our football program."

No date had been set for that meeting as of Thursday.

In the meantime fans, students and alumni continue to debate Claey's future. There are two petition drives running on Move.org -- one calling for the coach's termination and one calling for him to be kept.