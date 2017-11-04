Students treat classmates to a 'Thriller' of a lunch

MINNEAPOLIS -- On Halloween Day students at Minneapolis South High School pulled off a zombie flash mob performance of Michael Jackson's "Thriller" for the lunch crowd in the cafeteria.

Some of the students were seated at tables, and others poured in from surrounding hallways without any advance notice.

On this 31st day of October, lunch was a THRILLER @SouthHighMpls! pic.twitter.com/e6GNUPp4F9 — Minneapolis South (@SouthHighMpls) October 31, 2017

At first it appeared the students were just walking erratically and making some kind of a ruckus, but they soon joined forces and performed the dance from Jackson's iconic music video.

The dancing zombies were from four different dance classes taught by Nancy Nair and had never practiced the sequence together until that moment.

It was trick that became a treat for their classmates.

The high school posted a clip from the scene to its Twitter and Facebook pages, and received a huge response.

