Study: One-fifth of Americans find workplace hostile

Stock Image (Photo: Thinkstock)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Nearly one in five workers say they face a hostile or threatening environment at work, according to a recent study.

Rand Corp., Harvard Medical School and UCLA surveyed 3,066 U.S. workers. The study found:

A "disturbingly high" number of workers say they face a hostile or threatening environment at work, which can include sexual harassment and bullying. Workers who have to face customers endure a disproportionate share of abuse.

Nearly 55% say they face "unpleasant and potentially hazardous" conditions.

Nearly three quarters say they spend at least a fourth of their time on the job in "intense or repetitive physical" labor.

Only 38% say their jobs offer good prospects for advancement. And the older they get, the less optimistic they become.

About half say they work on their own time to meet the demands of their job. In many cases, less-educated workers endure tougher working conditions.

© 2017 KARE-TV