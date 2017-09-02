Stunt dogs from shelters wow at the state fair

The stunt dogs wow audiences with tricks like this "paw-stand" daily at 11 a.m., 2 and 4:30 p.m. in the Northwoods area of the fair. (Photo: KARE 11)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. - America's favorite stunt dogs have been performing all week at the Minnesota State Fair, but they made a special trip to the KARE 11 Barn on Saturday.

The "All-Star Stunt Dogs" complete stunts like dock dives, flying leaps, jump rope, walking backwards and even paw-stands.

What makes them so special is that all the pooches have been adopted from shelters across the country. Their mission is to promote pet adoption, spaying and neutering - and that it's never too late to teach an old dog new tricks!

You may have seen them on the Tonight Show, the Ellen Show, Queen Latifah Show, Animal Planet or National Geographic.

Their shows are daily at the state fair at 11 a.m., 2 and 4:30 p.m., in the Northwoods area.

Nothing embarrassing about the tricks these stunt dogs are pulling off at the state fair. (Photo: KARE 11)

