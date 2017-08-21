Sun Country Airlines charters flight to Nebraska for solar eclipse

Sun Country Airlines (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - More than 300 people hopped on a flight to Grand Island, Neb. to watch the solar eclipse in totality.

Sun Country Airlines chartered the flight. Tickets started at $349 and sold out within six hours.

157 passengers are on board. They will be at the Stuhr Museum, which includes a large prairie, for people to watch the solar eclipse.

"We had a plane on spare, ready to go, and so we had decided what a fun thing to do to offer passengers this fun opportunity," said Kelsey Dodson-Smith, a spokesperson for Sun Country Airlines.



"Super excited to surprise the kids and just glad to be able to share this opportunity with them. It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing," Jodi Sargent, of Maple Grove. She and her husband surprised their daughter and son with the trip, Monday morning.

The flight left MSP Airport at 8:00 a.m. and will return tonight at 6:30 p.m.

© 2017 KARE-TV