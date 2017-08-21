Sun Country charters flight to Nebraska for solar eclipse

157 people hopped on a flight to Grand Island, Nebraska, to watch the solar eclipse in totality. Among those aboard were Matt and Jodi Sargent of Maple Grove and their two children, 7-year-old Piper and 10-year-old Nicholas. http://kare11.tv/2v8rOXq

KARE 10:47 PM. CDT August 21, 2017

