Sun Country names planes after MN lakes

MINNEAPOLIS - Flying out of Terminal 2 is about to get "Minnesota Nice."
Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday that each one of their aircrafts will be named after a Minnesota lake -- from Lake Bemidji to Lake Nokomis.
The mission is to honor the local lakes and instill a sense of pride to all residents who fly on the planes.
The artwork on each plane was created by Mark Herman, who said he took a trip across the state with his dad for inspiration.
The art is also available for purchase at the Sun Country store.
