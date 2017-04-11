KARE
Sun Country names planes after MN lakes

April 11, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Flying out of Terminal 2 is about to get "Minnesota Nice."

Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday that each one of their aircrafts will be named after a Minnesota lake -- from Lake Bemidji to Lake Nokomis.

The mission is to honor the local lakes and instill a sense of pride to all residents who fly on the planes. 

The artwork on each plane was created by Mark Herman, who said he took a trip across the state with his dad for inspiration. 

The art is also available for purchase at the Sun Country store. 

