Sun Country passengers stranded in Waco

WFAA 8:17 AM. CDT July 25, 2017

Passengers aboard a flight originating from Minneapolis en route to Dallas was diverted to Waco early Monday morning.

Sun Country Airlines flight 505 was rerouted to Waco "as a result of very bad weather," according to a statement from the airline. 

The airline says because of inclement weather and to ensure the safety of their passengers they had to divert the flight.

"The US Department of Transportation requires airlines to deplane passengers from any plane grounded for three hours, so we deplaned all passengers immediately prior to the three-hour mark," Sun Country Airlines said. 

Passengers took to social media early Monday morning demanding answers as to why they had been left "stranded."

