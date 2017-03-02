KARE
Sunday liquor sales bill heads to Dayton's desk

Associated Press , KARE 3:56 PM. CST March 02, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A bill allowing Minnesota liquor sales to open on Sundays is on its way to Gov. Mark Dayton's desk.

The push to legalize Sunday liquor sales goes back years but it has regularly failed at the Legislature by wide margins. An influx of new, more supportive lawmakers and pressure from Republican House Speaker Kurt Daudt gave it an extra push this year.

The House and Senate passed separate bills but a small difference in how long stores could be open on Sundays held up the bill's final passage. The House agreed with the Senate Thursday to allow stores to open at 11 a.m.

Dayton has vowed he won't veto the legislation. Once it becomes law, liquor stores can open on Sundays starting in July.

