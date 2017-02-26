Sunday liquor sales heads for final Minnesota Senate vote

Stock Image (Photo: Thinkstock)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota lawmakers are on the brink of legalizing Sunday liquor sales.



Minnesota's Senate is expected to take a final vote Monday on a bill to allow liquor stores to open on Sundays. Lawmakers have tried and failed for years to repeal a ban that dates back to statehood.



The House gave it a major push this year by passing it overwhelmingly on an 85-45 vote. A Senate panel also passed the bill last week.



If passed, liquor stores could start opening seven days a week in July. Gov. Mark Dayton has indicated he'll sign the bill.



A small difference between the House and Senate bills on what time stores can open on Sundays could drag the final passage out slightly.

