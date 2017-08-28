Supreme Court hears Dayton veto case

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
BTN11: Hurricane Harvey: Which photos are real...and fake
-
Vigil, search for answers after death of Fargo woman
-
Farmstead searched in murder of Savanna Greywind
-
Cheap eats at the Minnesota State Fair: What can you get for $5 or less?
-
Family of 6 drowns inside van
-
Couple charged in death of missing Fargo woman
-
Late evening weather forecast 8-28-17
-
Raw: Flood water creeps into Houston news studio
-
Vikings players react to 32-31 preseason win against Niners
-
Vikings Eagan Facility
More Stories
-
Owner of dog tied to anchor says it was 'burial site'Aug 28, 2017, 6:08 p.m.
-
#eyesUP: Fairgoers see effects of distracted drivingAug 28, 2017, 5:13 p.m.
-
Freeman: Decision on charges in Justine Damond case…Aug 28, 2017, 4:01 p.m.