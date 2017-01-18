Surly swigging 'Thanks Obama' beer on Friday

MINNEAPOLIS - As we all know by now Friday marks the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump - which also marks the end of President Obama's term. So to tap into that moment Surly Brewing will release a new beer aptly called, "Thanks Obama."

The IPA features a new and experimental hop variety with spicy malt, candied grape, vanilla cream hop and honey flavors.

Now the folks at Surly realize the name may not sit well with some so they added this disclaimer: "Beer is one of the few bipartisan things left in this country, so please don't yell at us about the name on the internet, even though we know you're going to anyway."

