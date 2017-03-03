Surprise for longtime Litchfield coach

LITCHFIELD, Minn. - After nearly 30 years and coaching hundreds of athletes the head basketball coach at Litchfield high school is hanging it up.

John Carlson has given his all to his teams and tonight it was their turn to show him the impact he had on their lives.

KARE 11 photojournalist Chad Nelson was there for Carlson's final regular season, home game with the title of coach.

