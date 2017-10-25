Survey: Twin Cities ranks low for stressful commute

(Photo: Thinkstock, This content is subject to copyright.)

MINNEAPOLIS - How long is your commute to work? Some folks spend a long time in the car.

These are hours and moments of your life that's being poured away and other people say it's not too bad.

But how do we quantify 'not too bad'?

The employment firm Robert Half did it for us. Their study talked to more than 2,700 workers in 27 U.S. cities to get the skinny on commute times.

Believe it or not the Twin Cities is actually ranked as having among the shortest and least-stressful commutes in the country. It says the average Twin Cities commute time is 43-and-half minutes roundtrip. That's sixth lowest out of the 27 cities studied.

It's better than New York.

Indeed it is.

New York has the fourth highest commute time behind Chicago, San Francisco and Washington D.C. -- averaging about an hour.

But apparently "commute time" doesn't translate to "commute stress." As Minnesota drivers' stress levels ranked fourth lowest -- losing the "namaste award" to St. Louis, Cleveland and Des Moines.

