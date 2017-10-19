Suspect arrested in Mpls. shooting had permit

Police say a man was shot in the leg just before 5 p.m. Wednesday in downtown Minneapolis. Police say the suspect arrested in the shooting had a conceal and carry permit, and that he felt threatened. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - The man police say shot another man in the leg while legally carrying his firearm has been arrested.

Police say a man and woman were approached by two men and a juvenile just before 5 p.m. Wednesday outside the Pantages Theater in downtown Minneapolis. There was some type of altercation, and police say the man who was with the woman pulled out a handgun and shot a man in the group.

The victim was taken to HCMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man who fired felt threatened, and that he did have a conceal and carry permit. But he was arrested and, according to the Hennepin County Jail roster, faces assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police confirmed the man fired two shots.

Donald Raleigh, a certified firearms instructor in Minnesota and across the U.S., says having a permit for your weapon doesn't necessarily mean you can use it.

"One of the things we talk about in our classes if that if you use your gun defensively your life will change," he said.

Raleigh did not speak specifically about this case, but says part of his training is handling emotions of potentially deadly encounters while factoring in the law.

"Specifically there are rules in Minnesota there are certain criteria you have to meet in order to pull your weapon defensively," he said.

There are four criteria. You must be in immediate danger of death or great bodily harm, you can't be the instigator, firing your weapon is your only option, and you have a duty to retreat.

"Are you willing to go to jail or die for it?" Raleigh said. "If you're not, then you shouldn't have pulled your gun."

