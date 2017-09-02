Suspect arrested in sex trafficking investigation

(Photo: Thinkstock)

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Waite Park police say a suspect wanted in a sex trafficking investigation has been arrested.

On Friday night at about 10 p.m., police say they got a tip that the suspect was at a party on the 400 block of 29th Avenue North in St. Cloud. Officers from the Waite Park and St. Cloud police departments went to the residence just before 11 p.m. and confirmed that the suspect was there.

Police say the man, a 22-year-old from St. Cloud, tried to flee through a back bedroom and resisted arrest. Officers tased him, but police say he did not suffer any other injuries.

He was taken into custody and is being held in the Stearns County Jail on the following pending charges:

Felony warrant - promotion of prostitution

Dept. of Corrections warrant - probation violation on a felon in possession of firearm conviction

Obstructing legal process

