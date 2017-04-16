Suspect arrested in St. Paul shooting death

St. Paul Police are investigating a homicide on the 200 block of Aurora Avenue. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting death that occurred just blocks from the State Capitol on Saturday afternoon.



The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. on the 200 block of Aurora Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.



St. Paul police say a suspect has been arrested for aiding and abetting murder, and is being held in the Ramsey County Jail.

The victim's name hasn't been released and police weren't immediately sure if the man lived in a nearby building.



Investigators were trying to determine what led to the shooting, but police believe it was an isolated incident.



Neighbors say the building has often been the site of suspicious activity.



The shooting marked St. Paul's eighth homicide of 2017.

