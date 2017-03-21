Suspect in mail carrier shooting found dead

CROOKSTON, Minn. - Sheriff's officials in northwestern Minnesota say a suspect is dead after shooting a mail carrier's vehicle and a deputy's squad car.



Authorities say the mail carrier was making deliveries late Monday morning when gunshots shattered the rear window of his vehicle in Polk County. A deputy who responded to Northland Township was confronted by a man with a rifle. The deputy called for assistance and other law enforcement agencies responded.



Officials say the man fired at the deputy, striking the squad car. One officer returned fire. The man was later found dead outside his home with a high-powered rifle. Authorities haven't said who fired the fatal shot.



A dozen law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Border Patrol, responded to the scene. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will investigate.

