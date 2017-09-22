Suspect sought in Cass County home invasion

The suspect is described as 6-foot-5 with a "very large body" wearing all black clothing. (Photo: MN BCA)

BACKUS, Minn. - Authorities are hoping a newly released sketch of a suspect in a home invasion will solicit fresh leads in the case from over the weekend.

Investigators say the home invasion occurred on Saturday, Sept. 16 around 11:18 p.m. in Pine River Township in rural Backus. Cass County officials were dispatched to the scene and learned an intruder broke into a home and encountered the homeowner, who fired his weapon at the suspect.

The intruder allegedly fled on foot and was not located by Cass County deputies.

Three days later, a report came into the sheriff's office, stating a person that matched the description of the suspect was seen in a wooded area in northern Pine River Township. But when deputies arrived and searched the area with the help of a K-9, no suspect was found.

Authorities are now asking for the public's assistance in this case. They ask residents to report anything suspicious in their neighborhoods and have released a sketch of the suspect, in the hopes of getting additional leads.

The intruder is described as a Caucasian man, 6-foot-5, with a "very large body."

At the time of the incident, he was wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call 218-547-1424, with "as much detail as possible."

The Cass County Sheriff's Office also asks residents to use social media appropriately and not share information that is not "confirmed as truthful facts."

