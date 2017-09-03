Suspect sought in Stillwater armed robbery

Stillwater police are looking for this armed suspect they say robbed a woman using an ATM on Sunday. (Photo: Courtesy Stillwater Police Department)

STILLWATER, Minn. - Stillwater police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a woman using an ATM on Sunday.

Police say the armed robbery happened at about 11:50 a.m. at the US Bank at 213 E. Chestnut Street. They say the victim was using an ATM when the male suspect robbed her, displaying what appeared to be a handgun.

Police say the man was between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall. He had a slender build and was wearing a charcoal gray hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, sunglasses and some type of black fabric covering his face, and green shorts past the knee, possibly camouflage.

The suspect initially fled west on Chestnut Street on foot, police say, but witnesses saw him getting into a light colored early '90s Ford Focus, last seen headed north on 2nd Street from Myrtle Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stillwater police at 651-351-4945.

