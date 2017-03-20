Suspect stops traffic on I-94, climbs on semi

The Todd County Sheriff's Office charged Brett Huber, 25, with 1st degree burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. (Photo: Todd County Sheriff's Office)

NEAR ALEXANDRIA, Minn. -- A video posted to Facebook, of a car theft suspect climbing on top of a semi-tractor trailer to avoid arrest on I-94, has been viewed more than half a million times.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon near Alexandria.

According to the Todd County Sheriff's Office, Brett Huber, 25, stole a car in Alexandria and then abandoned it in Osakis before stealing another car in Gordon Township.

At 2 p.m., Todd County deputies responded to a report of a vehicle theft and burglary. Authorities say Huber entered an attached garage at a home on Cable Circle and then stole a car from a home on Cable Drive in Gordon Township.

Huber then crashed that stolen vehicle--landing in the median near County Road 3 SE and I-94 in Todd County, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

In a video posted by Jenny Anderson on Facebook, you can see Huber walking on I-94 and slowing down traffic. The video then shows Huber running away from a Minnesota State Patrol squad car. He then climbs on top of a semi-truck.

As of Monday afternoon, the video had been viewed more than 620,000 times. WARNING: The video below includes profanity.

According to Lt. Tiffani Nielson, a trooper arrested Huber for DWI and he was taken to a nearby hospital. Lt. Nielson said they obtained a search warrant for a blood test. Results from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will take 6-8 weeks, according to Lt. Nielson.

Meanwhile, the Todd County Sheriff's Office charged Huber on Monday with 1st-degree burglary and theft of a motor vehicle.

He could face additional charges through state patrol and Douglas County.

