Suspects sought for forging elderly man's checks

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 8:46 AM. CST December 23, 2016

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify suspects in an alleged check forgery case. 

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office tweeted two photos of the suspects Friday morning, saying they were accused of forging and then using an elderly man's stolen checks. 

 

Officials urge anyone with information about the suspects to call 651-266-7345. 


