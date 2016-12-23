Suspects sought for forging elderly man's checks

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify suspects in an alleged check forgery case.
The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office tweeted two photos of the suspects Friday morning, saying they were accused of forging and then using an elderly man's stolen checks.
These people forged and passed an elderly man's stolen checks.— Ramsey Sheriff (MN) (@RamseySheriff) December 23, 2016
Help us find them.
Call 651-266-7345 w/ info. pic.twitter.com/aqWGdmn4ls
Officials urge anyone with information about the suspects to call 651-266-7345.
