Suspects sought for forging elderly man's checks

These suspects are accused of stealing an elderly man's checks. (Photo: Ramsey County Sheriff's Office)

RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. - Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify suspects in an alleged check forgery case.

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office tweeted two photos of the suspects Friday morning, saying they were accused of forging and then using an elderly man's stolen checks.

Call 651-266-7345 w/ info. pic.twitter.com/aqWGdmn4ls — Ramsey Sheriff (MN) (@RamseySheriff) December 23, 2016

Officials urge anyone with information about the suspects to call 651-266-7345.