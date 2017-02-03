Suspensions dropped for 4 Gopher football players in alleged sexual assault

MINNEAPOLIS - A University of Minnesota student disciplinary panel has cleared the suspensions of at least four Gopher football players.

In December, ten U of M football players were suspended for alleged involvement in an alleged sexual assault.

The Student Sexual Misconduct Subcommittee (SSMS) panel overturned the suspensions of Antoine Winfield Jr., Seth Green, Kobe McCrary and Antonio Shenault, according to Lee Hutton III, counsel for nine players.

The hearing stems from an incident in September, when a woman alleged that she was pressured into having sex with multiple players at an apartment after the team's season-opening win.

Minneapolis authorities twice declined to charge any of the players, citing a lack of evidence. But the school conducted a Title IX investigation that concluded the players violated the student conduct code and recommended expulsion.

Below is a statement from Hutton:

"Seth Green, Kobe McCrary, Antonio Shenault and Antoine Winfield Jr. are very pleased to be vindicated by the panel's rulings. The allegations against them were unwarranted and could have greatly harmed their bright futures. They look forward to putting this incident behind them and moving ahead in their academic and athletic pursuits. The remaining student-athletes are very disappointed by the panel's rulings and are exploring their options in consultation with their families."

