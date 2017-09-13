Sweet! Anoka Halloween parade will have candy

(Photo: KARE 11)

ANOKA, Minn. - The "Halloween Capitol of the World" will have parade candy after all.

Last week, Anoka Halloween Inc. announced in a Facebook post that, following recommendations from Anoka city leaders, participants in the annual Grand Day Parade will indeed be allowed to distribute candy.

"Anoka Halloween is working along side our awesome Police Department and fabulous city workers to establish safe distribution of candy along the parade route," the post reads.

The decision follows weeks of outcry on social media. Parade Chair Liz McFarland told KARE 11 last month the original decision to ban candy distribution was strictly based on safety noting there have been several "close calls" along the mile-and-a-half parade route.

"Not a fun decision by any means," McFarland said in August. "We even put crash gates, the large steel gates in multiple areas on the route and kids are going underneath the gates or the public is moving the gates."

Event organizers are still looking for volunteers. If interested, contact them here.

