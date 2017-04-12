Syrian-American reacts to U.S. airstrike in Syria

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
MN AG suing business at center of KARE 11 investigation
-
Colorado mom discusses stereotypes surrounding marijuana use
-
Timberwolves Unveil New Logo
-
New prostate screening guidelines
-
Morning Weather 4-12-2017
-
SPPS chooses preferred superintendent
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Delta delays and cancellations strand Minnesotans
-
Child abuse reports up dramatically in Minnesota
-
Deal Guy: This Robot Will Massage Your Feet!
More Stories
-
MSP air traffic control tech aims to reduce flight delaysApr 11, 2017, 5:44 p.m.
-
WI fugitive left apology note after gun theftApr 12, 2017, 9:06 a.m.
-
DNR seeking law change to track invasive carpApr 11, 2017, 6:26 p.m.