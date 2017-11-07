Tai chi helps stroke patients recover

Methodist Hospital is holding tai chi classes for stroke survivors every Tuesday morning. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Nearly 800,000 people in the U.S. will have a stroke each year.

Out of those hundreds of thousands, many survive. But the road to recovery can be tough.

That's why Methodist Hospital is holding tai chi classes for stroke survivors every Tuesday morning.

In 2012, former jewelry designer Randy Benowitz suffered a stroke while visiting her brother in LA. The stroke caused her to become disabled and unable to work. She then discovered tai chi to help her with her new normal.

"Actually my balance is off, so if I do tai chi and other medicinal things, it's really helpful," said Benowitz.

The classes are paid for by a $1,000 grant, and everyone who is a part of the hospital's Stroke INSPIRE program can enjoy the classes for free.

"Our program brings together people to form community of support for each other," said Karen Bjorgan, the program founder and a stroke survivor.

She says they decided to provide the tai chi classes to help survivors with balance.

"Sometimes stroke affects one side of the body, and it can really affect your balance and your sense of where you're at," said Bjorgan.

Benowitz says for her, the classes have been life changing.

"The movements are helpful,” said Benowitz.

According to the National Stroke Association, stroke warning signs include sudden numbness, sudden confusion, sudden trouble seeing, trouble walking, and severe headache with no reason. If you have one or more of these symptoms, call 911 immediately.

