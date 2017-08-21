Take a look inside Nicollet Mall's remodeled Target

Wednesday is the big grand reopening of Target's newly remodeled Nicollet Mall store. (Photo: Ferlon Webster, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Wednesday is the big grand reopening of Target's newly remodeled Nicollet Mall store.

It's a vision of the changes many Target stores will see in the coming years, and KARE 11 photojournalist Ferlon Webster got an early tour on Monday.

"Nicollet Mall is our most ambitious redesign we've had in our company's history," said Mark Schindele, senior vice president of Target Properties. "We're really excited. We're going to use it to influence the redesign of hundreds and hundreds of more stores throughout the next three years.

Beauty is one of the areas that's been renovated.

"It'll look and feel much more like a specialty store," Schindele said.

They've also redesigned the home section, removing some of the taller structures and creating more open space.

"Our guests love it, because when they walk in they can see how the products will look in their homes," Schindele said.

He said shoppers can also expect changes to the food and beverage area, with double the space and more grab-and-go options.

"Our goal is create an amazing experience that motivates the guests to choose Target," Schindele said. "We're always listening, and we're always changing and creating something new for them."

