Target Field to announce 'big gig' Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS - Another concert is coming to Target Field and Thursday morning officials will announce who will be following in Kenny Chesney's footsteps.

There's a lot of speculation that it will be U2 or Billy Joel.

Joel has already announced a string of tour dates in baseball stadiums this year.

On Monday, U2 announced an international stadium tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their classic Joshua Tree album.

Twins first baseman Joe Mauer will be at Thursday morning's news conference to announce the big summer concert at Target Field. The official reveal happens around 10 a.m.

