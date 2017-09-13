Target is hiring 100K for holiday season

Target store file photo (Photo: Scott Olson, 2007 Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS - Looking for a job this winter? Target is hiring.

The company announced on its "A Bullseye View" blog that it will hire approximately 100,000 new team members across all of its U.S. stores.

Target says they will hire an additional 4,500 people for its distribution centers and fulfillment facilities.

The positions are available now and applications are being accepted for a number of roles within the company.

The company says this increase in hires is part of a $7 billion investment in capital over the next three years.

Target has 1,816 stores across the nation. Click here to apply.

They will hold a second annual seasonal hiring event on Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at every store.

