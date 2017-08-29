KARE
Close

Target is launching $5 wine

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 9:50 AM. CDT August 29, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS - Your Target run just got a little more exciting. 

Target has announced it will begin selling a new line of wine, starting next month and the best part? It's only $5 a bottle. 

Target's new wine, California Roots, will come in five varieties: chardonnay, pinot grigio, moscato, cabernet sauvignon and a red blend. 

According to the Target corporate blog, A Bullseye View, the wines are crafted with premium, California-grown grapes. 

The new wine will launch in all Target stores with liquor departments nationwide, starting Sept. 3. 

 

© 2017 KARE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories