Target launches 'Drive Up' service in Twin Cities

Target's new Drive Up service allows customers to simply stay in the car, and have items delivered to their trunk at the store. (Photo: Target)

MINNEAPOLIS - Say goodbye to $100+ Target runs when you just needed milk.

Target has launched a new service called "Drive Up," which gives customers the chance to get their essentials without leaving their car.

According to the Target A Bullseye View blog, the service is now available in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area only for now.

Here's how it works:

-- Customers can place an order in the Target app then select "Drive Up" as the chosen method of delivery.

-- Target will then notify customers when the items are ready.

-- Customers can then hit the "I'm on My Way" button before they head out to the store.

-- They then pull into a designated "Drive Up" parking spot in front and a Target team member will come out with their order.

According to the blog, there will be more than 200,000 eligible items available through "Drive Up," including home furnishings, toys, electronics, household essentials, non-perishable food items, baby care and more.

Target says as with any new program they will be working to fix any bugs or glitches along the way before the service is expanded.

