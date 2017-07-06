Target to launch new brands, phase out others

Target is launching new brands for men, women and home this fall. (Photo: Target)

MINNEAPOLIS - Out with the old, in with the new.

There are some new lines for men, women and even, home coming to a Target store near you, with a focus on modern style and affordable fashion. But with the new looks, a few old standbys will be getting phased out.

Jessica Carlson, a Target spokesperson, said the brand Merona for men and women and Mossimo (men's styles only) will begin to be cycled out as the retailer works to bring in a series of only-at-Target brands by this fall.

Brands like Circo and Cherokee have technically been gone for about a year, Carlson said. Merchandise still in stores continues to be marked as clearance as the items are cycled out.

Cloud Island, Target's latest baby-focused line, replaces its Circo brand.

The new brands being launched in September for clothing include A New Day (a modern classic brand for women, which will include apparel, accessories and shoes), Goodfellow & Co (a line that's aimed to get men shopping for clothes at Target with "modern-meets-classic" clothes, shoes and accessories) and JoyLab (the new "fashion active" brand that combines fitness and function).

Carlson said, think from "crunches to brunches."

The clothing brands will start a gradual launch in September around Labor Day.

Finally, the line Project 62 will bring more modern pieces for your home to your in-store shopping experience and online at target.com. Carlson said that will begin launching mid-September.

