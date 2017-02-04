Taste of the Twin Cities: PinKU Japanese Street Food

Pinku in northeast Minneapolis. Credit: Deb Lyngdal

MINNEAPOLIS--As the vibrant Twin Cities food scene continues to grow and reflect the diversity of its people, in some kitchens there is also an emphasis on delivering fresh taste fast. PinKU Japanese Street food is a prime example. With just ten menu items, it is successfully turning the concept of "fast food" on its head. PinKU opened last year at 20 University Avenue in Northeast Minneapolis.

"Our mission is to create the original chef inspired fine casual national restaurant brand for Japanese street food using the finest fish and ethnic ingredients for a cultural, entertaining, and educational experience," say owners Xiaoteng Huang & John Sugimura. Dishes such as pot stickers, spicy tuna and jumbo shrimp with radish noodles have earned the pair a loyal and enthusiastic following.

All of the food is prepared in front of customers in an open kitchen. "We don't have a backroom for storage because we don't need it. All of our fish and produce are purchased fresh every morning from local fish mongers and grocery stores," says Sugimura. This approach and business model appears to be working out well. Most evenings, the thousand square foot restaurant with 32 seats is packed with customers and it's not uncommon to see a line that has formed outside. How often have you heard that about a fast food restaurant?

PinKU is open daily.

Lunch 11am-2pm

Dinner 5 pm-10 pm

20 University Avenue

Northeast Minneapolis

(© 2017 KARE)