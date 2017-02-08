TCF exec, politico Bill Cooper dies at 73

TCF Financial Corp. says Bill Cooper, the chief executive credited with reviving and building the once failing savings and loan into Minnesota's third-largest banking company, has died at age 73. (Photo: TCF)

MINNEAPOLIS - TCF Financial Corp. says Bill Cooper, the chief executive credited with reviving and building the once failing savings and loan into Minnesota's third-largest banking company, has died at age 73.



Craig Dahl, TCF vice chairman and chief executive officer, said Wednesday Cooper pioneered numerous innovations in the banking industry and establishing a rich tradition of philanthropy and community involvement within TCF.

“The entire TCF family is deeply saddened by the passing of Bill Cooper and we will miss his passion for our

company, its people and his strong leadership of our board of directors,” said Craig R. Dahl, TCF’s vice chairman and chief executive officer. “Bill leaves a remarkable legacy on TCF and the communities we serve. From the time he became our CEO in 1985 when TCF was a struggling savings & loan to leading us to be the strong, independent and growing company it is today, Bill transformed our company more than once and mentored many great leaders."



Cooper, who died Tuesday, was TFC's chairman and former CEO for nearly 30 years. Cooper led the former Twin City Federal Savings and Loan out of the savings and loan crisis in the 1980s. He took it public and rechartered it as a bank that grew to several hundred branches in seven states



Cooper was a dominant leader in Minnesota politics as well, serving as state Republican Party chairman in the late 1990s.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.