Technology to recapture deicing fluid at MSP

MINNEAPOLIS - If you've flown in the winter, you have probably had your plane deiced. It's a process of using a chemical called propylene glycol, a solution similar to antifreeze, to remove ice from aircrafts.

"This is something of a requirement for safe aviation for aircraft to safely depart the airport," said Chad Leqve, Director of Environmental Programs, Metropolitan Airports Commission.

The problem with this chemical is that it is harmful to the environment, specifically water bodies which are right next to MSP.

If deicing fluid enters our lakes and streams it can deplete the oxygen in the water making it impossible for aquatic life to survive.

Knowing this threat, the airport designed a deicing pad, a place where extra fluids can be absorbed.

"That then leads those fluids when it's collected at those deicing pads to a central recycling facility. Of that glycol that's applied we see anywhere from 80 to 85 percent that's recycled," said Leqve.

The airport also has nearby holding ponds to prevent any fluids that are not recycled from entering the environment. Leqve says that airlines are testing new low-flow nozzles to reduce the total amount of deicing fluid used in the future.

