Teen found dead at NDSU

A teen believed to be from the Twin Cities was found dead in an NDSU dorm Sunday. (Photo: KVLY)

FARGO, N.D. - A 17-year-old was found dead in a North Dakota State University dorm on Sunday.

University Police and Safety Office Director Mike Borr says university police received a report of an unresponsive male at Sevrinson Hall just after noon. They attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful, according to Borr.

Borr says there were no apparent signs of foul play and that they do not believe the victim was an NDSU student. Other students tell KVLY that the victim was from the Twin Cities.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation. Borr says there is no threat to the campus community.

